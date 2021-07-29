UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:41 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six people from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a carbine from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday

He informed that Bani, Sadiqabad, R.A.

Bazar, Wah Cantt, Chontra and Kalar Syedan police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched a crackdown and arrested six people namely Jameel Shoukat, Samraiz Akhtar, Waqas Javed, Shahzad Gul, Ghazanfar and Kamran and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a carbine from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and informed that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

