Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six people from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a carbine from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Bani, Sadiqabad, R.A.

Bazar, Wah Cantt, Chontra and Kalar Syedan police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched a crackdown and arrested six people namely Jameel Shoukat, Samraiz Akhtar, Waqas Javed, Shahzad Gul, Ghazanfar and Kamran and recovered five 30 bore pistols and a carbine from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and informed that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.