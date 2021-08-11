Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six people from different areas and recovered six 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Wednesday

He informed that Civil Line, Airport, Taxila, Mandra and Jalti police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched crackdown and arrested six persons namely Wali ur Rehman, Akram Hussain, Syed Ali Raza, Muhammad Umar, Afzal Ahmed and Zohaib and recovered six 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.