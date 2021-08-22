Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered six 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Ratta Amral, Naseerabad, Race Course, Airport, Gujar Khan and Rawat police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched crackdown and arrested six persons namely Abid Ali, Saboor, Umar Ali, Abdul Wahab, Hamza Pervaiz and Fahid Shafaqat and recovered six 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.