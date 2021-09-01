UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:54 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 222 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Cantt police held Imran, Tassawar and Zaheer and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

New Town, Chontra and Naseerabad police rounded up Javed, Muhammad Rizwan and Zameer for having two 30 bore pistols and a 222 bore rifle with ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

