Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six persons besides recovering five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Ali Asghar and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Wah Cantt police rounded up Arbab Elahi and his son Noor Khan for possessing two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Chontra police netted Tahir Abbas for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Kotli Sattian police arrested an accused namely Sanaullah with a 30 bore pistol.

Kahuta police recovered a dagger from the possession of Saqib Bashir.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.