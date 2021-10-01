UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:02 PM

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered 2801 grams charras, a liquor bottle and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered 2801 grams charras, a liquor bottle and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Westridge police held a drug peddler namely Numan Manzoor and recovered 2150 grams charras from his possession.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Riaz Khan with 651 grams charras.

New Town police netted Muhammad Mudassir for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Airport police nabbed Abdul Wahid for carrying a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

In another raid, Taxila police held Hamad Javed and seized a 30 bore pistol. Similarly, Bani police also held an accused namely Ahmed Jan for having a liquor bottle.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Bani Numan Rawalpindi Taxila All From Airport

Recent Stories

New genomic research facility to support food secu ..

New genomic research facility to support food security efforts in UAE, abroad

3 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things ..

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 ISO- quality management team visit KTH

ISO- quality management team visit KTH

29 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions ..

UPDATE - Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions for Becoming Foreign Agent Ind ..

31 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

32 seconds ago
 FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.