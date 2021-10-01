Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered 2801 grams charras, a liquor bottle and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered 2801 grams charras, a liquor bottle and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Westridge police held a drug peddler namely Numan Manzoor and recovered 2150 grams charras from his possession.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Riaz Khan with 651 grams charras.

New Town police netted Muhammad Mudassir for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Airport police nabbed Abdul Wahid for carrying a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

In another raid, Taxila police held Hamad Javed and seized a 30 bore pistol. Similarly, Bani police also held an accused namely Ahmed Jan for having a liquor bottle.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.