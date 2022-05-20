Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police rounded up Farhan, Hamad and Haider for possessing three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Similarly, Pirwadhai Police held Attaullah and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Dhamial Police arrested an accused namely Rashid for possessing a 30 bore pistol and rounds. Kahuta Police also nabbed Gulfaraz and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, the spokesperson added.