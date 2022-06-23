Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held three accused namely Owais, Abdul Wasay and Irfan on recovery of two 30 bore pistols with ammunition and 10 rounds 30 bore.

Bani police rounded up an accused namely Rizwan for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Sadiqabad police arrested Umar with a 9mm pistol and bullets. Kahuta police nabbed Gulfraz for possessing a 30 bore pistol and bullets.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.