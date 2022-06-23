UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held three accused namely Owais, Abdul Wasay and Irfan on recovery of two 30 bore pistols with ammunition and 10 rounds 30 bore.

Bani police rounded up an accused namely Rizwan for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Sadiqabad police arrested Umar with a 9mm pistol and bullets. Kahuta police nabbed Gulfraz for possessing a 30 bore pistol and bullets.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Kahuta All

Recent Stories

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

44 minutes ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

2 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.