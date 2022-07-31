Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Dhamial and Rawat police held Nabi, Zakir, Harib Ali, Haroon, Rizwan and Unaid ul Hassan for having four 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and a dagger from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.