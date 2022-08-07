Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Chakri, City and Wah Cantt police held Waheed Ullah, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Zahid, Attique, Muhammad Usman and Usama Ali on recovery of a Kalashnikov, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.