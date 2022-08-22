UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :District police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :District police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Wah Cantt and Kalar Syedan police rounded up Qalandar, Jahanzaib Aslam, Umar Shehzad, Ahsan, Hazrat, and Zaib on recovery of six 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

