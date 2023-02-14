Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused of possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, New Town, Cantt, Airport, and Gujar Khan police rounded up Faisal, Zeeshan, Wali, Farhan, Ali Taqi, and Ismail and recovered six 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.