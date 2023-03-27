Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, R.A.

Bazaar, Airport, Taxila and Mandra police rounded up Zeeshan, Bilal, Fawad, Zain Ahmed, Saqib and Faisal and recovered four 30 bore pistols, a 44 bore rifle, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 31.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.