Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra, Wah Cantt, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan and Civil Lines police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six namely Faraz, Shehbaz, Shohab, Munir, Ramzan and Husnain and recovered five 30-bore pistols, a rifle and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.