Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course, Airport, Taxila, Mandra and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six namely Tayyab, Nabeel, Majeed, Raheemullah, Nawazish and Salahuddin and recovered five 30 bore pistols, a dagger and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.