Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing 15 liters liquor, four pistols and ammunition.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah, Airport, Taxila, and Mandra police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Zeeshan, Sabtain, Usman, Abdul Qayyum, Naeem, and Azaz and recovered 15 liters liquor, four pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.