Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra, Saddar Baroni, Waris Khan, Chontra, and Taxila police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up six accused namely Husnain, Abdul Raziq, Jan Fazal, Fareed, Basharat and Shah Fahd and recovered a 44 bore rifle, five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

