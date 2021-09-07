UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Liquor, Drug, Kites

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest six for possessing liquor, drug, kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up six people from different areas and recovered 320 grams charras, over 16 liters liquor, 25 rounds of 30 bore pistol and 25 kites from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Murree police held Muhammad Israt Zaman for having 320 grams charras while Waris Khan, Race Course and Gujar Khan police recovered over 16 liters liquor from the possession of Sanawal, Waqar Ahmed and Anjum Mushtaq.

Sadiqabad police arrested an accused namely Kashif for possessing 25 rounds of 30 bore pistol.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police held a kite seller and seized 25 kites and kite flying string rolls from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said.

