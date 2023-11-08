Open Menu

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Liquor, Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest six for possessing liquor, illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing liquor and illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Bani and New Town police conducted raids and rounded up Muhammad Azam, Ibrar and Sajawal and recovered 29 litres of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, New Town and Airport police managed to net two accused namely Siddique and Ishaq for having a 30 bore pistol and a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

