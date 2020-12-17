UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six Gamblers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest six gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 8000 cash stake money, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Babar Masih, Raheel, Dawood, Rashid Masih, Naveed Masih and Pervaiz Lal who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 8000 cash stake money, two mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdown against the outlaws.

More Stories From Pakistan

