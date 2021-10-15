UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Gamblers

Fri 15th October 2021

Police arrest six gamblers

Banni police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 27,600 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Banni police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 27,600 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid.

As a result, they rounded up six gamblers, namely Tariq, Amir, Abu Huraira, Tauqeer, Shahbaz and Tariq Hazrat, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent Police (SP)Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

