Police arrest six gamblers

Banni police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 27,600 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Banni police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 27,600 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid.

As a result, they rounded up six gamblers, namely Tariq, Amir, Abu Huraira, Tauqeer, Shahbaz and Tariq Hazrat, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent Police (SP)Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.