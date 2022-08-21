- Home
Police Arrest Six Gamblers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested six alleged gamblers and recovered money from their possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a police team of PS Cantonment raided a snooker club on a tip-off and arrested the alleged gamblers.
