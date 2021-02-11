Police arrest six gamblers in bahawalpur

The police have arrested six alleged gamblers from Shams Colony area of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have arrested six alleged gamblers from Shams Colony area of the city.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Civil Lines headed by Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Virk raided a house in Shams Colony and took six alleged gamblers into custody.

The police recovered cash Rs 20,000 from the possession of the accused.

Civil Lines Police have registered a case against the suspects. Further probe was underway.