Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 14,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 14,500 stake money, seven mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Waris, Sajjad, Nadir, Ijaz, Fakhar and Sajid, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 14,500, seven mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.