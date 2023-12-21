Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 18,500 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 18,500 stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 18,500 stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Javed, Hazrat Shah, Asad Khan, Asif Mehmood, Waheed ur Rehman and Abdul Wadood, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 18,500, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crime do not deserve any leniency.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Taxila Money From

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

20 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

12 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

11 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

11 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

11 minutes ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

11 minutes ago
UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

11 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to pr ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to provide door-step educational fa ..

9 minutes ago
 Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commissi ..

Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commission's rules

9 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations ..

ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

9 minutes ago
 GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of ..

GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of journalists

9 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Pakistan to collaborate for improving d ..

Indonesia, Pakistan to collaborate for improving distant learning programs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan