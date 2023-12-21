Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 18,500 stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 18,500 stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Javed, Hazrat Shah, Asad Khan, Asif Mehmood, Waheed ur Rehman and Abdul Wadood, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 18,500, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crime do not deserve any leniency.