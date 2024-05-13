Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 21,350 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 21,350 stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Sajid, Waheed, Rehmat Din, Adeel, Afzal and Masood, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 21,350, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.