Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 21,650 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 21,650 stake money, seven mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Asad, Zulfiqar, Abdul Qadir, Zeeshan, Kaleemullah, and Ijaz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.