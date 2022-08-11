Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 23,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 23,000 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Numan, Shaheen, Waqas, Naveed, Hamza and Waqas Majeed.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation in under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.