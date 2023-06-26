Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 24,000 Stake Money

Published June 26, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 24,000 stake money, two motorcycles, six mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Zahoor, Ayub, Shakeel, Ilyas, Nabeel and Fayyaz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

