Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 25,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 25,000 stake money and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Shehryar, Qadir, Munir, Afzal, Niazi and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 25,000 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.