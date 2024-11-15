Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 25,500 Stake Money
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 25,500 stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Saleem, Muzaffar, Asif, Qayyum, Tanveer and Azhar, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
Police recovered Rs 25,500, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
The spokesman informed that Waris Khan police in an operation arrested two street criminals namely Zeeshan and Bismillah Khan and recovered a stolen bike, weapons and other items.
