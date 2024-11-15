Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 25,500 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 25,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 25,500 stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Saleem, Muzaffar, Asif, Qayyum, Tanveer and Azhar, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 25,500, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

The spokesman informed that Waris Khan police in an operation arrested two street criminals namely Zeeshan and Bismillah Khan and recovered a stolen bike, weapons and other items.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Bismillah Khan Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

4 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

16 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

16 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

16 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

16 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

16 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

16 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan