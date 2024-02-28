Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 34,000 Stake Money
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 34,000 stake money, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Abdul Rehman, Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar, Shoukat, Gul Kareem, and Sher Daraz, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
The police recovered Rs 34,000, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.
