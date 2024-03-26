Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 35,700 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 35,700 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 35,700 stake money, three mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Zain, Shan, Murad Ali, Khurram, Adnan and Mujtaba, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered three mobile phones, Rs 35,700 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Nasir Money From

Recent Stories

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

13 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

38 minutes ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

1 hour ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

2 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

3 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

15 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan