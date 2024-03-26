Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 35,700 stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 35,700 stake money, three mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Zain, Shan, Murad Ali, Khurram, Adnan and Mujtaba, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered three mobile phones, Rs 35,700 and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.