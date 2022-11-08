UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 45,570 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 45,570 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 45,570 stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Rizwan, Gul, Abdul Aziz, Waqar Hussain, Humayun and Ghulam Ali.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawa Babar Javed Joya said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

