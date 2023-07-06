Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 54,560 Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 54,560 stake money, six mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers named Adil, Naveed, Irum Majeed, Nusrat, Muzamal, and Masawar, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Sadar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

