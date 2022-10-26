UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 61,500 Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 61,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 61,500 stake money, six mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman informed that Airport police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Afzal, Sajjad, Akhtar, Aqeel, Aftab and Zaman.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

