Police Arrest Six Gamblers; Recover Rs 9500 Stake Money
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The district police arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 9500 stake money, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Shehzad, Nazakat, Shah Rukh, Saeed, Riaz and Arif, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
The police recovered Rs 9500, fine mobile phones and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.
Recent Stories
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency equipment inspected at Rescue 1122 Station-333 minutes ago
-
Two illegal oil agencies sealed4 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 ration bags distribute in district Multan: DC4 minutes ago
-
Vehicles deliver ration daily to 261000 families4 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Kamalabad, adjoining areas14 minutes ago
-
PES observe Int’l Women Day14 minutes ago
-
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Interest19 minutes ago
-
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To Play”21 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for Food nutrition, security held24 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudperson, FOSPAH team share greetings on International Women's Day24 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar urges political parties for Charter of Economy33 minutes ago
-
Women's role honours in polio eradication34 minutes ago