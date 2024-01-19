Police Arrest Six Illegal Arm Holders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district police here on Friday arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal arms for their possession.
According to the spokesman, in an operation against illegal arms holders, New Satellite Town police arrested Fazal ur Rehman and recovered a 30-bore pistol.
Wah Cantt Police arrested an outlaw namely Wasim Nawaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol.
The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.
