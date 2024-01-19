Open Menu

Police Arrest Six Illegal Arm Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest six illegal arm holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district police here on Friday arrested six outlaws and recovered illegal arms for their possession.

According to the spokesman, in an operation against illegal arms holders, New Satellite Town police arrested Fazal ur Rehman and recovered a 30-bore pistol.

Wah Cantt Police arrested an outlaw namely Wasim Nawaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

