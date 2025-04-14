Police arrest six in Illegal weapons crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Police has conducted multiple raids across the city on Sunday, arresting six suspects for illegal weapons possession.

During the operations, the police recovered six 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from different locations.

According to the details, 1 pistol with ammunition was recovered from each accused including Hamza in Ganjmandi, Naveed in Ratta Amral, Ashfaq in Bani, Fahim and Umar in Saddar area of Wah Cantt and Zohaib in Jatli.

The police spokesman said that separate cases against each suspect have been registered.

A senior police official reiterated that police will maintain its crackdown on illegal weapons and celebratory gunfire, and emphasized zero tolerance for such violations.