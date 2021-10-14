Police arrest six including four for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The police in their crackdown against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six including a PO and four for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police held Shoaib Akhtar and Daulat Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Saddar Wah police rounded up an accused namely Muhammad Riaz on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Naseerabad police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from the possession of Tahir Butt.

Meanwhile, Airport police managed to arrest a Proclaimed Offender (PO) namely Ghulam Qadir wanted in a fraud case registered in 2020.

In another raid, Taxila police held an accused, Basharat wanted in an attempt to murder case as he opened fire on two persons namely Mustafa and Shoaib.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against the lawbreakers.