UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Including Four For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Police arrest six including four for possessing illegal weapons

The police in their crackdown against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six including a PO and four for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The police in their crackdown against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up six including a PO and four for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police held Shoaib Akhtar and Daulat Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Saddar Wah police rounded up an accused namely Muhammad Riaz on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Naseerabad police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from the possession of Tahir Butt.

Meanwhile, Airport police managed to arrest a Proclaimed Offender (PO) namely Ghulam Qadir wanted in a fraud case registered in 2020.

In another raid, Taxila police held an accused, Basharat wanted in an attempt to murder case as he opened fire on two persons namely Mustafa and Shoaib.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Po Taxila Saddar 2020 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Poland to Engage With New German Government on War ..

Poland to Engage With New German Government on War Reparations - Deputy Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor, Iranian delegation discuss expandi ..

Sindh Governor, Iranian delegation discuss expanding parliamentary relations bet ..

2 minutes ago
 SEWA issues Annual Statistical Book

SEWA issues Annual Statistical Book

23 minutes ago
 521 more dengue cases reported in Peshawar

521 more dengue cases reported in Peshawar

8 minutes ago
 ITI Trade Route can add value to China's OBOR init ..

ITI Trade Route can add value to China's OBOR initiative: Wang Zihai

8 minutes ago
 EAEU to Discuss Formation of Common Gas Market on ..

EAEU to Discuss Formation of Common Gas Market on Thursday - Lukashenko

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.