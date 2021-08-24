UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Including Two Bike Lifters, Three Women Thieves

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up six including two bike lifters and three women thieves besides recovering cash, two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held three women thieves allegedly involved in stealing cash and costly items of the patients from a hospital. Police arrested Shaheen Bibi, Robina Jabeen and Shahnawaz Bibi and recovered Rs 10,500 cash, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The Airport police rounded up two accused namely Muhammad Ashir and Sohail over their alleged involvement in robbery and bike lifting cases.

Police also recovered mobile phone, motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police arrested a bike lifter namely Habib Ullah and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

