Police Arrest Six Kite Flyers, Sellers With 1000 Kites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest six kite flyers and sellers on recovery of 1000 kites and seven kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed, Waris Khan Police arrested Yasir for having 700 kites and four string rolls while City Police rounded up Nadir with 20 kites.
Rattaamral police held an accused namely Asmat for carrying 10 kites and Taxila police netted Khizer on recovery of 50 kites and Aziz with 40 kites.
Rawat police rounded up Azam and recovered 210 kites and three string rolls from his possession.
The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
