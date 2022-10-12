UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Men, Recovered Weapons

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have taken six persons into custody and recovered six pistols from their possession during routine checking in the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police patrolling teams recovered six pistols from six persons during routine checking in areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Chani Goth, PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid, PS Abbasnagar, PS Ahmedpur and PS Hasilpur.

The police have lodged separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

