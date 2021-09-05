Police arrest six; recover 10 liters liquor, over four kg charras

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested six and recovered 10 liters liquor and over four kilograms from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Rehman Gul for having 1360 grams charras and Muhammad Shafique with 1020 grams charras.

Bani police rounded up a drug peddler namely Waheed Ahmed and seized 1080 grams charras.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested Waheed Khan with 520 grams charras while Cantt police netted Azhar for having 120 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.