Police Arrest Six; Recover 10 Liters Liquor, Over Four Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Police arrest six; recover 10 liters liquor, over four kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested six and recovered 10 liters liquor and over four kilograms from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Rehman Gul for having 1360 grams charras and Muhammad Shafique with 1020 grams charras.

Bani police rounded up a drug peddler namely Waheed Ahmed and seized 1080 grams charras.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested Waheed Khan with 520 grams charras while Cantt police netted Azhar for having 120 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

