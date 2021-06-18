Police arrest six; recover illegal weapons, drug, liquor

Police in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six accused besides recovering over 495 grams charas, 12 bottles of liquor and three 30 bore pistols from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six accused besides recovering over 495 grams charas, 12 bottles of liquor and three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held Yasir Sabir and recovered 12 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Rizwan for having 245 grams charas while Westridge police nabbed a female namely Samina for carrying 250 grams charas.

Naseerabad, Airport and Kahuta police arrested three persons namely Hashim Ghafoor, Ijaz and Muhammad Nawaz and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.