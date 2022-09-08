Police arrest six; recover six kg hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested six accused besides recovering nearly six kg narcotics from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Mandra police held Bakhtiar for having 2200 grams of hashish, while the Cantonment police rounded up Mohib Khan and recovered 1600 grams of hashish.

In another raid, the Airport police managed to recover 1300 grams of hashish from the possession of an accused named Ali.

Similarly, three other accused were sent behind the bars for having 950 grams of hashish.

The spokesperson said that separate cases were registered against all the accused arrested while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.