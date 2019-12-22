Police arrest six suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The police have arrested six accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman of Bahawalpur police said here Sunday that the police parties took six suspects into custody and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police team arrested two accused and seized 70 liters of liquor," he said, adding that in another police action, two suspects were apprehended and two pistols and 11 rounds were recovered from their possession. He further said that police had also arrested one accused of "A" category and two of "B" category.

The police have started investigations.

