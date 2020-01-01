UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six Suspects In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:31 PM

The police teams of different police station have taken six suspects into custody and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The police teams of different police station have taken six suspects into custody and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip off, a police party of PS Ahmedpur East conducted raid at a liquor factory and arrested a liquor seller. He maintained that the police seized 60 liters of liquor from the factory.

In another police action, two accused identified as Anjum and Zulfiqar were apprehended by police teams of PS Ahmedpur East and PS Chani Goth, respectively.

The police recovered 1375 grams of hashish from their possession.

The police patrolling teams of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Musafir Khana and PS Qaimpur arrested four accused who were recognized as Farooq, Abdul Khalique, Mojahid and Ibrahim. The police recovered four pistols and rounds from their possession.

The police stations concerned have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

