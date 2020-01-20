UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six Suspects In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest six suspects in Bahawalpur

The police have arrested six suspects including three women during raid at a house in Muslim Town area of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested six suspects including three women during raid at a house in Muslim Town area of the city.

Police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid headed by Station House Officer, Muhammad Azam Kalo conducted raid at a rented house in Muslim Town area and arrested six accused including three women.

The police sources claimed that the arrested accused were involved in running a brother. The police have registered case against the accused under Section A/371-B. further probe was underway.

