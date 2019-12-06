Police arrest six suspects in operation

The police arrested six suspects and recovered arms from their possession here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The police arrested six suspects and recovered arms from their possession here on Friday.

Acting on tip off, the police conducted raids in an area within limits of Pishtakhara police station and arrested six suspects.

The police said an accused who had been involved in murder case had also been held during the operation.

The police party including ladies personnel and bomb disposal unit recovered cartridges and Ice-drugs from possession of the suspects.